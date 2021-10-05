Columbia PD need help identifying person accused of crashing car into home on Mountain Drive

1/2 Screen Shot 1400 07 13 At 14.02.31 CPD asking for help identifying individual accused of crashing car into occupied home. Source: @ColumbiaPDSC - Twitter

2/2 Screen Shot 1400 07 13 At 14.02.40 CPD asking for help identifying individual accused of crashing car into occupied home. Source: @ColumbiaPDSC - Twitter



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help identifying an individual accused of crashing a car into an occupied home Monday. Police says the woman pictured above is accused of backing into a vehicle at the EZ Spot gas station on Farrow Road and later crashing into a home on Mountain Drive.

Authorities say no one was injured. CPD tweeted a video of the vehicle crashing into the home below.

And here’s a look at how the Mountain Drive home collision happened yesterday morning. Help us locate the female driver. Please see previous post ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eUEXoCkXzQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 5, 2021

If you have any information about who this individual is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.