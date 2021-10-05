Columbia PD need help identifying person accused of crashing car into home on Mountain Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help identifying an individual accused of crashing a car into an occupied home Monday. Police says the woman pictured above is accused of backing into a vehicle at the EZ Spot gas station on Farrow Road and later crashing into a home on Mountain Drive.
Authorities say no one was injured. CPD tweeted a video of the vehicle crashing into the home below.
If you have any information about who this individual is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.