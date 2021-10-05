RCSD: Deputies arrest man accused of burglary at two Dollar General stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrested a man accused of breaking in and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from two Dollar General stores. Authorities say 62-year-old Herold Jeffcoat is charged with two counts of second burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

The charges stem from two incidents. Investigators say the first happened on August 3 in the 200 block of Two Notch Road, and the other occurred on August 10 in the 7900 block of Wilson Boulevard. Deputies say Jeffcoat smashed the glass by the front door to gain entry to each store in the early morning hours.

Investigators say they identified Jeffcoat through surveillance video and DNA at the scene.