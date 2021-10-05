Registration open for ‘Virtual’ Buddy Walk

The event supports the National Down Syndrome Society

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can lace up your shoes for a good cause this month.

Family Connection of South Carolina will host its annual Buddy Walk, virtually, Sunday October 24, 2021.

Registration is now open.

The event raises awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down Syndrome.

Information below from Buddy Walk 2021:

Registration and sponsorship information is available at www.familyconnectionsc.org/buddy-walk/.

Participants can register to start or join a team, participate as an individual, or make a donation. Corporate teams are welcome.

On Sunday, October 24th, at 2:00 p.m., Family Connection will host the first segment of a multi-day virtual celebration at www.facebook.com/FamilyConnectionofSouthCarolina.