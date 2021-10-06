Aiken man accused of shooting outside Lexington strip club arrested

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — An Aiken man accused of firing several rounds outside of a Lexington strip club. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took 39 year old Renardo Omar Holmes into custody Tuesday.

According to deputies, security video shows Holmes shooting toward the business as he drove by the club early Saturday morning.

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies have arrested an Aiken man accused of shooting at a man outside a Lexington County strip club in September. According to arrest warrants, Holmes is charged with Attempted Murder, four counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, and Possession of Weapon during a violent crime.

Lexington officials say when they arrived at the scene they were able to find multiple shell casings in the parking lot and one round that authorities say struck the building.

Holmes is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.