LCSD: Aiken man charged with shooting outside a Lexington County strip club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says an Aiken man is accused of shooting another man outside a strip club last month. Authorities say 39-year-old Renardo Omar Holmes faces attempted murder, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on evidence gathered at the scene and our review of security cam video, Holmes fired multiple shots from his car toward the club early in the morning of Sept. 25,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “One round struck the building and we found shell casings in the parking lot.”

Investigators say Holmes was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Tuesday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.