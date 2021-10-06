Sumter PD hosting prescription drug take back event October 23

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter residents have a chance to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription medication. The Sumter Police Department is holding a drug take back day on October 23. You can drop off unused prescription medication from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at their office at 335 North Lafayette Drive.

National Drug Take Back Day is an effort in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to collect potentially deadly unwanted and unused prescription pills for proper disposal.