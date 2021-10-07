Columbia Police charge woman accused of crashing a car into a house
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman accused of crashing a car into a house and leaving the scene was charged by Columbia Police Thursday.
Police released home security video of the crash, and it can be seen below.
Police say people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.
Police say Anastacia Pillot is charged with hit and run, striking a fixture, failure to report property damage and/or render aid, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.