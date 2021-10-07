Columbia Police charge woman accused of crashing a car into a house

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman accused of crashing a car into a house and leaving the scene was charged by Columbia Police Thursday.

Police released home security video of the crash, and it can be seen below.

And here’s a look at how the Mountain Drive home collision happened yesterday morning. Help us locate the female driver. Please see previous post ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eUEXoCkXzQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 5, 2021

Police say people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Police say Anastacia Pillot is charged with hit and run, striking a fixture, failure to report property damage and/or render aid, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.