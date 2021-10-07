LCSD: Columbia man accused of shooting and robbing a man he was visiting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a 21-year-old Columbia man is accused of shooting and robbing a man he was visiting. Authorities say Tykiawah Latrell Rivers is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“The victim in this case referred to Rivers as an ‘old friend’ who contacted him to hang out last Saturday at the victim’s Feather Run Trail apartment,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He told us Rivers pulled a handgun and demanded he ‘give everything up.’”

Investigators say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and a friend took him to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

“Rivers stole a gun and a bag from the victim, then left,” Koon said. “The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Rivers early Tuesday morning.”

Rovers was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.