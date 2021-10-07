Orangeburg man charged with double murder on Coleman Avenue last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a man has been charged with the deaths of two women who were shot in a car.

“We were able through a non-stop investigation to identify and this week apprehend this individual involved in this heinous crime,” the sheriff said. “He is one of the shooters who ambushed a vehicle and opened fire.”

According to investigators, a vehicle with four women inside was cut off by an SUV on Coleman Avenue on September 12 around 3:40 a.m. Officials say two suspects then got out of the other car and shot at the victim’s Honda, killing two women and injuring one. Authorities say a fourth woman was not injured.

Sheriff Ravenell says 18-year-old Jamore Ellison is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.