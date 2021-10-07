SCDEW: Slight increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a slight increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From September 26-October 2, SCDEW says there were 1,157 first time claims filed. This is up from the 1,133 first time claims filed the previous week.

Officials say 8,775 claimants received an average benefit of $248.60 last week. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,557,248,515.12 has been paid out.

SCDEW reports that the most initial claims filed last week came from Greenville County, with 112.

For a full look at SCDEW’s data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.