DHEC: 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 new deaths Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–

Friday, SC DHEC reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 new deaths.

Since the pandemic began state health officials have reported more than

867,000 cases and more than 12,000 COVID-19 deaths statewide.

For information on Coronavirus testing and vaccine sites, click the link https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine