Local Living: Peanut Boil and Food Drive, plus Big Dog Bonanza

In Local Living, Harvest Hope is kicking off the 'It's Scary to be Hungry' Food Drive.

During the month of October, community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at any of their branches or you can shop Amazon Wish List here: https://amzn.to/3a7lUvA. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3iDih5o.

The food drive is hoping to raise awareness and collect donations to help feed children facing hunger in the Midlands.

Get ready to taste some delicious boiled peanuts at the 14th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil.

The outdoor festival will take place Saturday from Noon-6pm in the 2900 block of Devine street. https://animalmission.org/palmettopeanutboil.php

Admission is free. There will be music, activities and more.

All proceeds from food sales will go to the Animal Mission, say organizers.

Pawmetto Lifeline is having a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special.

All dogs 35 pounds and up, six months and older can be adopted for $75.

Adoption fees include spay and neuter surgery, vaccinations, and more.

The special runs Saturday from noon until 6pm. https://pawmettolifeline.org/

