DHEC urging SC residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Free clinics across the State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–State Health officials are urging anyone who is eligible and has not gotten vaccinated, to get the COVID-19 shot.

DHEC says the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and they reduce your risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

DHEC has numerous mobile and vaccination sites across South Carolina. The vaccinations are free.

To find a vaccine location near you click the SC DHEC link scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.