Woman arrested after deadly shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at a used car lot located at 4234 W. Beltline Blvd.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

31-year-old Nakia Miller was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Investigators revealed Miller was involved in an argument with the victim before the shooting.

Miller was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.