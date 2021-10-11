Columbia PD, local faith leaders host Faith & Blue event to help build community relationships

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Over the weekend, Columbia Police and local faith leaders joined together for their second annual Faith & Blue event. Officials say it’s an effort to continue to build better relationships between police and the community. People came out to the cookout and ice cream social at the City of Refuge Church.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also joined in on the fun and spoke about the importance of the event.

The event is a part of a national initiative to build better community relationships. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a Faith & Blue Blood Drive on Friday.