SC for Ed to host vigil honoring students and school staff who died due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SC for Ed is hosting a vigil at the State House Tuesday. The ‘Protect Our Kids Vigil’ starts at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say they will honor all school district staff and students who have died as a result of COVID-19. They are also hosting a vaccine clinic with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control from 4-6 p.m.

SC for Ed is a teacher advocacy group which is calling for lawmakers to repeal the budget provisos on mask mandates and virtual school caps.

You can register for Tuesday’s event at eventbrite.com.