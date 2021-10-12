Columbia native and former NFL player speaks with students at Columbia International University

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at Columbia International University were in for a treat Tuesday, with a popular guest speaker. Former Seattle Seahawks player Michael Boulware visited the university this afternoon to talk about several spiritual issues with students and matters of faith.

Boulware played football right here in Columbia, at Spring Valley High School, before his time in the NFL. He says he loves getting the chance to talk to young people.

Boulware was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft and played in Super Bowl XL in 2006.