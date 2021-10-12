SC drivers can get a new license plate that helps raise money for cancer research.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new ‘Drivers for a Cure’ license plate is coming to the Palmetto State, which will raise money for cancer research. Governor Henry McMaster joined members of the Medical University of South Carolina and Duke Cancer Centers, as well as the man behind it all who had the idea for the license plate.

“South Carolina is fortunate to be serviced by two incredible cancer research centers in MUSC Hollings and the Duke Cancer Institue,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Their work not only generates life-saving cancer research but provides South Carolinians with world-class care, screenings, and prevention programs. Now, through this legislation, we are given an additional opportunity to support and raise awareness of their critical work.”

The cost of the specialty plate is $70, with a renewal every 2 years. Officials say every new plate purchase will generate about $19.38 for cancer research and renewals generate $25.33.

You can purchase the plate here.