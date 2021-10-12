State Fiscal Accountability Authority holds meeting Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State funding and spending has become increasingly more important during the pandemic. Serving as the chairman, Governor Henry McMaster sat in on the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting Tuesday.

Both the governor and state treasurer say that remaining open more than other states during the pandemic leaves South Carolina in a better position to recover from the economic hardships COVID-19 created. However, one of the major items of business involved putting the brakes on expensive statutes that have been passed in the state.

Loftis says the state hopes to do more for affordable housing, as well as efficiently spend those funds.

He adds that local agriculture and forestry policies are among the state’s successes.