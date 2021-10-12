Tifani Moore to win Lexington-Richland 5 Board seat in special election

Unofficial results show Moore has 56% of the vote

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – The race to fill a vacant school board seat in Lexington-Richland District 5 has come to an close. Tifani Moore will win the seat in a special election held Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Richland County Election Commission show Moore had 56 percent of the vote and will beat Haley Griggs and Jeff Herring with at least 2,322 votes.

The special election comes after former Board Member Ed White left in June, following former superintendent Dr. Christina Melton’s resignation.

Check back for more updates.