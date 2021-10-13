Gates now open at the South Carolina State Fair!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The gates to the South Carolina State Fair officially opened this afternoon! Fairgoers were welcomed back to the State Fairgrounds, after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the festivities to a drive-thru format last year.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was live for the grand opening and has more about what you and your family can expect this year.

This year you’ll be able to enjoy all of the things that have brought bring you back to the fair for more than the last 150 years. Exhibits, more than 70 Rides, Entertainment, the Circus, and of course, more than 90 food stands will all returning to the fairgrounds. Along with the family friendly festival fun, will come extensive COVID-19 safety precautions.

According the organizers, they are closely monitoring and following all of the latest guidelines that have been put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The main goal according to organizers is bring back the fun, and keep you safe at the same time by taking precautions to keep healthy operations throughout, while reducing the risk for transmission for all who plan to attend.

Fair organizers say they will adhere to the latest CDC, State, and local mask mandates in place at the time of the event, have increased hand sanitizing stations, limited contact payment options, increased cleaning protocols, and will have signs placed throughout the Fairgrounds with reminders of hygiene.

You can find updated details about those protocols by clicking the link HERE.

You can find a daily calendar of events at www.scstatefair.org/fair-calendar/.

The fair runs until Sunday. October 24.