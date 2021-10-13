Midlands H.S. on lockdown as search for gunman continues
Deputies say the deadly shooting took place at 7am in close proximity to school
Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is in the beginnig stages of a investigating a shooting where a man was foundshot to death tmin the 300 block of Dornoch Way 7am Wednesday.
As a precaution, RCSD says #WestwoodHighSchool has been placed on lock down as they search for a suspect. Who theu believe may be on foor wihtin xlose proximity to thw school.
