Midlands H.S. on lockdown as search for gunman continues

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is in the beginnig stages of a investigating a shooting where a man was foundshot to death tmin the 300 block of Dornoch Way 7am Wednesday.

As a precaution, RCSD says #WestwoodHighSchool has been placed on lock down as they search for a suspect. Who theu believe may be on foor wihtin xlose proximity to thw school.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates on the news at noon 5, 6, and 11.