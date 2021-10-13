Orangeburg DPS looking for 3 children who were not returned to their mother in custody dispute

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking residents to be on the lookout for three children who are considered missing, after their father failed to return them to their mother on time.

Authorities say the children’s mother released them to their father, 27-year-old Michael Dion McGee, on October 2 and were supposed to be returned the following day. Orangeburg DPS says they originally responded to a call of a custody dispute when the children were released to their father.

Investigators say the children and their father may be traveling by bus through Atlanta, possibly on their way to Tennessee.

Pictures of the children and their father can be found below:

1/4 Screen Shot 1400 07 21 At 16.13.50 Michael Dione McGee III Source: Orangeburg DPS

2/4 Screen Shot 1400 07 21 At 16.14.01 Gracy Ann McGee Courtesy: Orangeburg DPS

3/4 Screen Shot 1400 07 21 At 16.14.10 Gerald J.L. McGee Courtesy: Orangeburg DPS

4/4 Screen Shot 1400 07 21 At 16.19.14 Michael Dion McGee Source: Orangeburg DPS







Authorities are asking for help finding these three children:

Michael Dione McGee III (9) Black hair in a growing fade Brown eyes 4’2″ tall 70 lbs.

Gracy Ann McGee (7) Black hair in two pony tails Brown eyes 3’9″ tall

Gerald J.L. McGee (4) Black hair in growing fade Brown eyes 3′ tall



Authorities describe their father, Michael Dion McGee as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where the children may be should contact Juvenile INV. Sam Jenkins at 803-664-1347.