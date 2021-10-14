City of Columbia, DHEC offering COVID-19 vaccines this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Today, you can go to MLK Park on Greene Street for your free shot until 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it out Thursday, there are multiple opportunities throughout the remainder of the month.

Officials say you can get vaccinated on the following days from 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 MLK Park (2300 Greene Street)

Wednesday, October 27 Melrose Park (1500 Fairview Drive)

Thursday, October 28 Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway)



DHEC will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible citizens.