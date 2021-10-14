College professor arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A local college professor who worked at both Allen University and the University of South Carolina has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor who was under the age of 11.

Michael Alan Lane, 35, faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct. The incidents happened at a home in West Columbia between November of 2018 and November of 2019, according to an arrest warrant. Lane was arrested on October 6 and remains in the Lexington County Detention Center.

The arrest warrant says Lane made admissions in an interview with Lexington County DSS.

Lane serves as the mathematics department chair at Allen University according to the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. He joined Allen University in 2015 and became chair of mathematics in 2019. The arrest was first reported by Carolina News and Reporter.

An Allen University spokesperson sent a brief statement saying, “[Lane] is on leave.”

A USC spokesperson said, “Lane had worked intermittently as a math instructor since 2009. He is no longer employed with the university.”