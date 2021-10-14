Columbia’s first African American Episcopal Church honored with historical marker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A historic church here in Columbia was honored Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Archives and History, along with city leaders, held a historical marker dedication at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

The first African American Episcopal church in Columbia was established 150 years ago. Thursday’s dedication not only celebrates the past, but preserves it.

Father Raphiell Ashford says the church has archives dating all the way back to 1871.

At the end of the dedication, those in attendance took a tour of the historic site.