Keeping babies safe during ‘Safe Sleep’ Awareness month

In your health minute parents, caregivers get tips on SID safety

(CNN) — Aside from breast cancer awareness — October is also safe sleep awareness month.

it’s one of the leading causes of death for babies — but sudden infant death syndrome can be prevented.

According to the CDC, about 34-hundred babies younger than 12 months died suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping in 2019. doctors are reminding all parents and care-givers that helping keep babies safe is easy — Mandy Gaither joins us just to tell us how.