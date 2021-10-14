SCDEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a slight increase in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. SCDEW says 1,314 first time claims were filed from October 3-9. This is an increase from the previous week, in which 1,157 initial claims were filed.

Last week, SCDEW says 7,889 claimants were paid an average benefit of $248.60. The most initial claims filed last week came from Greenville County, with 182.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,562,083,334.60 has been paid out.

For a full look at SCDEW’s unemployment insurance claims dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.