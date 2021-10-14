SLED: Alex Murdaugh charged in connection with investigation into misappropriated settlement funds from the death of former housekeeper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh has been charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities say the charges come in connection with SLED’s investigation into misappropriated settlement funds from the death of the family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Officials say Satterfield died on February 26, 2018.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations. I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months, said SLED Chief Mark Keel. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Officials say Murdaugh was brought into custody after being released from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando. SLED says he was taken to Orange County Corrections, where he awaits an extradition hearing.

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, released a statement in response to the recent arrest.

“Alex Murdaugh was taken into custody this morning at a Florida rehabilitation center. Alex is expected to be transported by SLED to Beaufort County where he will appear before a Magistrate for a bond hearing tomorrow.

We have not seen the warrants but have been informed that he is charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses relating to the settlement proceeds from the Estate of Gloria Satterfield.

Alex intends to fully cooperate with this investigation, as he has with the investigation into the murder of his wife and son. He deeply regrets that his actions have distracted from the efforts to solve their murders.”