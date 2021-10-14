Some Lexington County employees to receive ‘premium pay’ from funds under the American Rescue Plan Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some Lexington County employees who worked through the pandemic will receive ‘premium pay’ from a fund under the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say the amount of payments for essential employees from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund will range from approximately $1,600-$5,700.

“On behalf of the Lexington County Council, I would like to thank all county employees for their extraordinary efforts to provide daily service to the people of Lexington County through the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Lexington County Council Chairman Todd Cullum said. “Every employee contributed to the ability of the county to continue to provide uninterrupted services during this time. The premium pay plan for county employees is well deserved and recognizes the faithful and loyal employees that deliver the quality services we have come to expect and appreciate in Lexington County.”

Essential employees include any county worker whose work involves regular in-person interactions or regular handling of items handled by others. Officials divided the payment into tiers based on a combination of the number of pay periods worked between January 27, 2020 and March 21, 2021, among other factors.

“I would like to thank our County Council, the Administrator and his team for developing and implementing this plan for our employees,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “This effort will go a long way to thank our men and women who serve our citizens daily and stood strong during this pandemic in the past, present and future.”

Visit Lexington County’s website for additional details.