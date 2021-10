Thousands of John Deere workers on strike

CNN– Tonight 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike, and it could impact supply chain problems. Workers are on strike after United Auto Workers Union members did not come to an agreement about a contract offer.

Workers are picketing across parts of Iowa, Kansas and Illinois.

John Deere released a statement saying it will have employees working at its factories to keep daily operations running to meet the needs of its customers.