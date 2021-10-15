Attorney: Alex Murdaugh considered a person of interest in the death of his wife and son

CNN– Alex Murdaugh is considered a person of interest in the death of his wife and son, according to his attorney. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed in June at the family’s estate in Colleton County. This comes as Murdaugh is under arrest for the second time in a month. He’s now accused of stealing settlement money from the family of his longtime housekeeper who died in 2018. At the time, Murdaugh said she died after tripping over the family dog at his home.

Martin Savidge reports.