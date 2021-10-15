Bond denied in South Carolina heart attack murder case

YORK, S.C. (AP) – A judge has refused to allow a man charged with murder after his aunt died of a heart attack after a Christmas home invasion to get out of jail while awaiting his trial.

Investigators say Jackie Childers Jr. and two other people beat up his aunt and uncle in their Hickory Grove home on Christmas Day.

Prosecutors say the group tied them both up.

Investigators say 72-year-old Sarah Childers died a few days later of a heart attack caused by the stress and injuries from the home invasion. Childers’ attorney says he was not involved in the attack.