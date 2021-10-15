City of Orangeburg: Autopsy indicates 2-year-old who died this week was shot in the head

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Orangeburg provided an update on the investigation into the death of a two-year-old child this week. According to authorities, preliminary autopsy results indicate the child had a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the child’s head was bleeding when he and his mother arrived at the hospital Monday. The mother told officers she heard the front door open, and she got up to find the child laying on the floor, bleeding and not breathing. Officials say he was taken to the operating room at Regional Medical Center, where he he was given lifesaving efforts but pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.