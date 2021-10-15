UofSC inducts largest Athletic Hall of Fame class in school history

This year 10 athletes from various sports were choosen for the honor

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday night 10 of the 2021 University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame inductees were announced.

From football to volleyball and track and field, it was a busy night at the Cockaboose Club at

William’s -Brice Stadium. John Abrahams and Connor Shaw were inducted from football, Michael Roth from baseball and Brantley Southers as well as head coach Nancy Wilson from women’s basketball

Also inducted Thursday was Ron Willis for his accomplishments in track and field and Volleyball coach Kim Hudson Williams. Organizer’s say this year’s 2021 inductee class is the largest in USC Hall of Fame History.

Mike Durrah, Dr. Mike McGee and Scotti Ward were also inducted Thursday Posthumously.