SC Dept. of Corrections Investigating Inmate hostage situation over weekend

An inmate at Broad River held his cellmate hostage for about 20 minutes Saturday, say Corrections officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Charges are pending for an inmate accused of holding his cellmate hostage on Saturday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, an inmate at Broad River held his cellmate hostage for about 20 minutes on Saturday. Corrections officials say the situation was resolved peacefully after officers intervened.

No one was injured. A cellphone and a homemade knife were confiscated, say officials.

Department of Corrections Police are investigating and charges are pending.