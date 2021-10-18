Alex Murdaugh to appear in bond court Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is being held in the Richland County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday morning on charges he stole millions from an insurance payment meant for the sons of his family’s late housekeeper.

Murdaugh was released from rehab in Florida and is accused of trying to arrange his own murder. This came after his wife and son were killed back in June at the family home. Murdaugh’s attorneys say he is considered to be a person of interest in that case.