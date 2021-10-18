Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

UNITED STATES (WFTV/CNN) – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died from coronavirus complications, his family announced Monday morning. He was 84.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19,” read a statement posted to his official Facebook page. “He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

According to CNN, Powell was the first Black national security adviser during the end of Ronald Reagan’s presidency and the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

He also served as the first Black secretary of state under President George W. Bush.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.