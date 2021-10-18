Richland County offering $100 gift cards to first 250 people that get vaccinated at event next weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you still haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, will $100 get you to change your mind? Richland County is hosting a vaccine event from 1-4:30 p.m. on October 30 at the Meeting Place Church.

“Through this incentive program, County Council hopes to encourage residents to get the vaccine in order to raise the vaccination rate in Richland County,” said Councilwoman Yvonne McBride, District 3. “Residents can stop in at their convenience and do their part to improve the health of our community.”

The first 250 people to get their vaccine will take home a $100 gift card.