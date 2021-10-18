Sumter PD: Man dies after being shot on Hannah Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are investigating the death of a man who was shot while walking on Hannah Street.

After 3:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities say 31-year-old Bryan Myers was walking on Hannah street, near Harmony Court Apartments, to a nearby business. Police say he was approached by at least two people and was shot. Police say he later died at a local hospital, and an autopsy is scheduled for this week.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be sent online at p3tips.com.