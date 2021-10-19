Alex Murdaugh denied bond on charges connected to wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lowcountry attorney at the center of multiple investigations faced new charges Tuesday in Richland County. A judge denied bond for Alex Murdaugh, who is facing two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses related to a wrongful death lawsuit.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was in court and has the latest.

Tuesday’s charges stem from an incident that happened back in February of 2018. The Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died after an alleged fall in the Murdaugh home. But after a lawsuit in which Alex Murdaugh was the defendant, it was he who ended up with millions of dollars in a bank account he set up to defraud the Satterfield family, according to prosecutors.

The former attorney is being investigated for a roadside incident in September, which SLED agents have previously stated was part of a failed insurance fraud suicide attempt gone wrong. He is also being investigated to see if he played any part in the death of his wife or son, whose murders are still unsolved.

When it comes to the death of housekeeper, the Hampton County Coroner has asked SLED to reopen the investigation since an autopsy was not performed. Satterfield’s death certificate currently lists her cause of death as “natural.”