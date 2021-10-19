Bond denied for Alex Murdaugh on obtaining property by false pretense charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday morning, Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Alex Murdaugh, saying he will reconsider bond after Murdaugh undergoes a psychological evaluation. The former attorney participated in a bond hearing Tuesday for charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The charges stem from allegations that he stole millions from an insurance payment meant for the sons of his family’s late housekeeper.

In the hearing held in Richland County, prosecuting attorneys argued that Murdaugh will violate conditions of bond due to his past dishonesty. They also said Murdaugh is considered a danger and requested restrictions such as GPS monitoring should be required if her were to be granted bond.

The defense argues that Murdaugh had lived a law-abiding life before his opioid addiction, for which he has been receiving treatment.