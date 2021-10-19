Ex-boyfriend charged in death of North Carolina woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in South Carolina, and authorities have charged her boyfriend in her death.

The body of LaPorscha Baldwin, 30, of Gastonia was found on Thursday by Fairfield County, South Carolina, sheriff’s deputies, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. News outlets reported Baldwin was reported missing on Oct. 10 after failing to show up for work after having gone to church.

Police said Baldwin had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, and reports indicated her vehicle was found abandoned on southbound Interstate 85 between Charlotte and Belmont.

According to the news release, police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, arrested Charles Williams Combs, 35, of Charlotte and charged him with first-degree murder. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Combs is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.