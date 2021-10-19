Student at Carolina Springs middle charged with bringing loaded gun to school

Courtesy Twitter

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington County middle school student is accused of having a loaded gun in his backpack at school Tuesday. Deputies say the 13 year old boy, a student at Carolina Springs Middle School, had the loaded firearm in his backpack.

Authorities say they were first alerted to a possible weapon after receiving a tip that the young man may be carrying a loaded firearm. Deputies say administrators confronted the student in the cafeteria where suspicions were confirmed and the pistol was found inside of the teens book bag.

The teen has been charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and released to the custody of his mother. Both will have to appear in Lexington County Family Court at a date that has not yet been released.

Sheriff Lee Koon says this is a perfect example of a system at work saying,