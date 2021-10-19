Active Veterans With Answers to host Veterans Benefits Information Seminar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Active Veterans With Answers is hosting the Veterans Benefits Information Seminar next month.

It takes place on November 4-5 from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at at the Brookland Baptist Church Conference Center at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Curtis spoke with veteran Nakisha Jolanda with the organization about how the seminar will educate veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors and anyone entitled to benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and subsidiaries.

For more information, visit AVWA’s website and on their Facebook page.