Gaston Police arrest man after car chase on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gaston Police have arrested a man after a car chase on Monday. Authorities say 28-year-old Junior Solorio forcibly stole a vehicle and hit the victim with it when they tried to stop him.

According to investigators, Solorio was running from police when one officer performed a pit maneuver to stop the chase and arrest him. Solorio is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, among other crimes.

He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.