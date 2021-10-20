Local Living: City of Columbia hosting job fair tomorrow, Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend and more!

You can celebrate Halloween at the State Museum, as part of their Spooky Saturdays. The event includes a Dracula 4D Show, a Hallo-Scream Laser Show and a Dark History Tour. Kids ages 3-12 who wear their costumes can get in for free. It’s all happening this Saturday and next Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

In need of a job? The City of Columbia will be holding a job fair tomorrow at the Drew Wellness Center. Columbia Police Department, Richland School District One, Michelin and Starbucks are among the many employers participating in the job fair. The job fair will be on October 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A career coach will be on site, and multiple workshops will be available to participants.

Back by popular demand, the band ‘Tokyo Joe’ will celebrate their 25th anniversary at the end of the month. The band is having a Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser next Friday, October 29. The event will be at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will go towards the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

You have a change to get out and enjoy the nice weather for a great cause, by joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Columbia Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will be next Saturday, October 30 at Segra Park at 9 a.m. Participants can honor those affected by the disease and share their personal reasons to end the disease. This year’s walk will be in-person.

There is also a ‘Walk from Home’ option for anyone who would rather walk on their own. This year’s goal is $195,000, and more than $131,000 has already been raised.