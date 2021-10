Mask mandate extended in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Masks will continue to be required in Orangeburg. The City Council voted to extend its mask mandate Tuesday, to remain in effect through December 19.

It requires face coverings in retail establishments, restaurants and at large gatherings like parades and festivals. The ordinance said the extension is necessary due to the Delta variant surge, the number of unvaccinated people and kids who aren’t eligible for the shot.