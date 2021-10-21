AG Wilson: Camden man facing charges related to the solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Camden man was arrested on charges related to the solicitation of a minor. According to authorities, 45-year-old Walter Clyde Huggins is accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sending a sexually explicit image to someone he believed was a minor.

Officials say Huggins is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen. Both are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say the investigation was carried out by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Cayce Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force.