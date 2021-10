COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are assisting at the scene of a plane crash at Owens Field Airport. Officers say they were called to the crash around 11:30 a.m.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are assisting with an emergency call (approx. 11:30 a.m.) regarding a small plane crash at Owens Field Airport. The male pilot has been taken to the hospital. Reportedly the only passenger on board. The @FAANews has been notified. pic.twitter.com/TXQqNhyh05 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 21, 2021

Authorities the only passenger was the pilot, and he has been taken to the hospital.